Mariners' Tim Lopes: Not in lineup
Lopes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Lopes will give way to Dylan Moore in left field Thursday after starting the past three games. The 25-year-old is slashing .267/.357/.367 with one home run and two steals in 19 games since returning from the injured list earlier in the month.
