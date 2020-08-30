site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tim Lopes: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Lopes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Lopes will take a seat after starting each of the past three games, during which he 2-for-11 with a double, a walk and two RBI. His move to the bench will clear room in left field for Jose Marmolejos.
