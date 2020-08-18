site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tim Lopes: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lopes will be on the bench Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Lopes had started nine of the last 10 games heading into Tuesday's contest. Dee Gordon will get the start in left field in his absence.
