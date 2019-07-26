Lopes was placed on the 7-day concussion list Friday.

Lopes sustained the injury during Thursday's game against the Tigers after being struck in the helmet by a fastball. The rookie will be eligible to return in a week should he prove ready, though with the Mariners already out of playoff contention, the team will likely take a prudent approach with Lopes. Ryan Court was summoned to the majors to replace Lopes on the roster.

