Lopes went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring sacrifice fly and an RBI single in a loss to the Rays on Saturday.

The rookie brought the Mariners to within a run with his sixth-inning single, but Seattle was never able to get any closer. Lopes has hit safely in three of his first four games since returning from a stay on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion and now has a pair of two-RBI tallies over that span.