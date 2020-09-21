Lopes, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Padres on Sunday, is hitting .350 (7-for-20 with four two-baggers, three RBI, one walk and four runs in seven September games.

Lopes returned to the active roster Sept. 14 to serve as the 29th man for a doubleheader against the Athletics that day, and he has stuck around and started on four subsequent occasions. The 26-year-old utility man is slashing a modest .258/.299/.375 across 127 plate appearances in 2020, but 12 of his 31 hits have gone for extra bases.