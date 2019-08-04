Mariners' Tim Lopes: Plays second rehab game
Lopes (concussion) went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Iowa on Saturday.
Lopes played seven innings at second base in his second rehab appearance for the Rainiers. He's likely to be activated when first eligible Tuesday after playing one more game with Tacoma on Sunday.
