Lopes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a 12-3 win over the Athletics in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Lopes contributed an RBI single in an eight-run third inning for the Mariners, and also scored during the rally on a two-run single by Dee Strange-Gordon. In the sixth, Lopes added a solo shot off Athletics reliever T.J. McFarland. The two-hit performance snapped a 0-for-12 skid for Lopes. He's hitting .245/.286/.374 with two homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases through 45 games.