Lopes went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Lopes extended his hitting streak to six games in the win while also plating his eighth run in 11 August games. The rookie has impressively made consistent contact in his first exposure to big-league arms, generating a stingy 12.2 percent strikeout rate over his first 41 plate appearances.