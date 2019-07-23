Lopes had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lopes has put together a .302/.362/.480 slash line with 10 homers and 60 RBI over 91 games this season with the Rainiers. Parker Markel was designated for assignment and Dee Gordon (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list in corresponding moves.