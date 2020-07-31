Lopes went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Angels.

Lopes reached on an infield single in the ninth inning, then stole second and came around to score on a Kyle Lewis single. The 26-year-old Lopes has now hit safely in five straight games -- his recent success at the dish earned him a turn at the No. 2 spot in the batting order Thursday. He's scored five runs, stolen two bases and hit a homer in six contests. As long as he keeps swinging a hot bat, it's likely Lopes will see a good chunk of the starts in left field.