Lopes went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in Sunday's win against the Astros.

Lopes' name was in the starting lineup for the first time this season for Sunday's contest, and he responded with a three-hit performance as the Mariners put together a comeback win. The 26-year-old slashed .270/.359/.360 with one home run, 12 RBI and six stolen bases over 41 games last season.