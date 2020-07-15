Lopes, who hit .440 during Cactus League play, has remained similarly impressive thus far in summer camp, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

By virtue of his dynamic spring training, Lopes had arguably already sewed up a spot on what was then supposed to be a 26-man Opening Day roster. Now that there are four more slots to work with and Lopes has collected four hits in his first six official at-bats during intrasquad games in summer camp, his job security likely has gone up another notch. In addition to his impressive work with the bat, Lopes also continues to enhance his case with a versatile glove that has seen him put in time at second base, third base and left field. The 26-year-old's caliber of performance has been such that Brock predicts a possible starting left field job for Lopes when the season opens, with Kyle Lewis shifting over to center field in such a scenario and Mallex Smith, who didn't arrive in camp until Monday, getting eased back into action.