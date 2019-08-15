Lopes will start in left field and bat seventh Thursday against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

In the lineup for a sixth consecutive game, Lopes appears to have the clear edge over Dylan Moore for the everyday job in left field. The 25-year-old flashed some speed at Triple-A Tacoma earlier this season with 26 steals in 35 attempts, but he's unlikely to earn as many running opportunities while typically slotting into the bottom half of a weak Seattle lineup. He's probably only worth keeping an eye on in AL-only formats or the deepest of mixed leagues at this stage.