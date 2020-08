Lopes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Lopes will take a seat for the second straight game while Jose Marmolejos receives a turn as the Mariners' designated hitter. Considering Marmolejos will be picking up his fifth consecutive start Monday and bats from the left side of the plate, he could settle into the large side of a platoon with Lopes, who has posted a .623 OPS over 106 plate appearances this season.