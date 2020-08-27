site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tim Lopes: Sitting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lopes is not starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Padres, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Lopes is slashing .239/.280/.341 with one home run and five steals through 28 games this season. Austin Nola is covering DH in this one, with Joseph Odom setting up behind the dish.
