Mariners' Tim Lopes: Stands out in spring
Lopes was named by hitting coach Tim Laker as a player that particularly impressed him before spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "You know who really had a good spring was Timmy Lopes," Laker said. "He jumped out of the gate, right off the bat. I thought he did a really good job when he came up last year, but I thought he looked even better this spring."
The 25-year-old was hitting a blistering .440 (11-for-25) when play was paused, making a strong case for an Opening Day roster spot per Greg Johns of MLB.com. Laker's accolades add to the current sunny outlook for Lopes, who generated a solid .270/.359/.360 line over his first 128 big-league appearances in 2019 while effectively filling in at both corner outfield spots in addition to second base. While Johns and Laker both note Lopes has formidable competition for a roster spot in the form of the left-handed-hitting Jose Marmolejos, both players could reap the benefits of a possible expansion of rosters to 29 players for the start of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Verlander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Manaea
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Carlson for real?
Even at age 20, Dylan Carlson comes with more doubters than many of the top prospects.
-
12-team H2H points mock
Maybe starting pitchers aren't sliding as much as we thought, as our latest Head-to-Head points...