Lopes was named by hitting coach Tim Laker as a player that particularly impressed him before spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "You know who really had a good spring was Timmy Lopes," Laker said. "He jumped out of the gate, right off the bat. I thought he did a really good job when he came up last year, but I thought he looked even better this spring."

The 25-year-old was hitting a blistering .440 (11-for-25) when play was paused, making a strong case for an Opening Day roster spot per Greg Johns of MLB.com. Laker's accolades add to the current sunny outlook for Lopes, who generated a solid .270/.359/.360 line over his first 128 big-league appearances in 2019 while effectively filling in at both corner outfield spots in addition to second base. While Johns and Laker both note Lopes has formidable competition for a roster spot in the form of the left-handed-hitting Jose Marmolejos, both players could reap the benefits of a possible expansion of rosters to 29 players for the start of the season.