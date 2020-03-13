Mariners' Tim Lopes: Tears up spring pitching
Lopes, who finished Cactus League play hitting .440 (11-for-25) with five doubles, seven RBI, two stolen bases and five runs, made a strong case for a roster spot with both his bat and defense, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old was at it again during what would turn out to be the Mariners' Cactus League finale Wednesday against the Padres, hitting the ball hard twice and also making an impressive diving stop in the third inning with a man on. Lopes was battling for a utility role this spring with the likes of Dylan Moore (forearm) after playing second base, both corner outfield spots and designated hitter last season. Manager Scott Servais lauded Lopes following Wednesday's game while acknowledging there's still plenty of decisions on final roster spots to be made. "He made the really nice play defensively and then got that whole sixth inning started with a base hit and stolen base," Servais said. "He continues to roll. The guys who have had good springs continue to kind of ride the wave here, which is great. They're all competing and fighting for jobs and making it tough decisions for us when it comes down to the wire."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...