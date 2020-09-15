Lopes got the start at DH and hit ninth in the first game of Monday's doubleheader, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in a 6-5 win over the A's.

He then started in right field and hit sixth in the nightcap but wasn't able to build on his earlier performance, going 0-for-2. Lopes had been officially added to the roster as the 29th man for the twin bill, but he may have done enough to stick around on the roster past Monday. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .257/.297/.381 through 34 games with a homer, five steals, 11 RBI and 12 runs.