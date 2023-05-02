La Stella was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

It clears a spot on the 40- and 26-man roster for Bryce Miller with Miller's contract selected from Double-A Arkansas to make his MLB debut against the A's on Tuesday. La Stella began the year as Seattle's starting designated hitter, but he hit just .190 with a .530 OPS and no homers over 21 at-bats. He could report to Triple-A Tacoma, but there's a chance La Stella will be given his walking papers if/when he clears waivers.