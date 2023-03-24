La Stella (shoulder) will partake in pregame work at third base before Friday's Cactus League game, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

La Stella was able to play first base Thursday against the Reds, and he's able to get some work at third in for the first time since developing some shoulder irritation. The veteran infielder is expected to be a utility player for Seattle in 2023, and he could get reps at designated hitter if his return to full defensive duties is delayed.