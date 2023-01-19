La Stella signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday.

La Stella spent the last two seasons with the Giants and battled various injuries during his time with the club. He played in just 60 games last year and slashed .239/.282/.350 with two homers, 17 runs and 14 RBI but will attempt to bounce back during his age-34 season. La Stella missed the end of last year with neck spasms but will likely be ready for spring training in 2023.

