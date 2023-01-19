La Stella signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday.
La Stella spent the last two seasons with the Giants and battled various injuries during his time with the club. He played in just 60 games last year and slashed .239/.282/.350 with two homers, 17 runs and 14 RBI but will attempt to bounce back during his age-34 season. La Stella missed the end of last year with neck spasms but will likely be ready for spring training in 2023.
More News
-
Tommy La Stella: Released by Giants•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Lands on IL•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: On bench against lefty•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Resting after four straight starts•