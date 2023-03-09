La Stella (shoulder) will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter during Thursday's exhibition versus Team Canada, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

La Stella has been battling right shoulder irritation since early on in camp and still isn't doing any throwing in on-field drills. The Mariners still seem hopeful that La Stella will be ready for Opening Day, but he'll need to show he can play some defense first. "Everything's tracking for him to be fine," manager Scott Servais said. "We certainly want to get him in the game. We're not looking for him to play defensively every day. But he certainly needs to be an option when we open the season."