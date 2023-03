La Stella (shoulder) will miss at least another 10 days with right shoulder soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The first announcement of La Stella's arm issues - on Feb. 24 - suggested he'd miss less than a week, but this is clearly a larger issue for the veteran infielder. Assuming he spends most of his time at second base or designated hitter, La Stella shouldn't need too much time to ramp up for the regular season once his shoulder improves.