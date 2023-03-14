La Stella (shoulder) won't be ready to play the field for another 7-10 days, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Considering we're just 16 days away from Opening Day, La Stella is going to be cutting it close in regards to his ability to avoid an injured list stint. He has been able to serve as a designated hitter, as his right shoulder irritation bothers him only when throwing. However, Mariners manager Scott Servais has said that La Stella will have to show he can play the field before the team includes him on the Opening Day roster.