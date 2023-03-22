La Stella (shoulder) will play in the field during Thursday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

La Stella has been limited to DH duties because right shoulder irritation during the spring season. The veteran infielder is expected to serve as a utility player for the Mariners in 2023, and he could be looking at more consistent playing time with Dylan Moore (oblique) starting the year on the injured list.