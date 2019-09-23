Mariners' Tommy Milone: Acting as primary pitcher Tuesday
Milone will serve as the Mariners' primary pitcher behind opener Justin Dunn in Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Milone turned in one of his better bulk-relief showings his last time out Sept. 18 in Pittsburgh, keeping the Pirates off the board for five innings while allowing just two baserunners. He'll likely have more difficulty finding success against a power-packed Houston lineup that still has something to play for this week with home-field advantage in the postseason still up for grabs. The southpaw will tentatively line up for another turn as a primary pitcher in Sunday's season finale versus the Athletics.
