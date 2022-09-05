Milone (neck) returned to action for Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday and allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Seattle released Milone on Aug. 4 while he on the injured list with a cervical muscle strain, but he re-signed with the organization on a minor-league deal two weeks later. He still needed some additional time to move past the injury before he was cleared to pitch for the Mariners' top affiliate last week. Milone was deployed as a starter Thursday and looks like he'll continue to get stretched out as a member of Tacoma's rotation.