Mariners' Tommy Milone: Battered in loss as primary pitcher
Milone (3-8) took the loss as the primary pitcher against the Yankees on Monday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out one and walking two as the Mariners fell 5-4.
Following up opener Matt Wisler, Milone posted a dud stat line in this contest, as he gave up a home run to Gleyber Torres on the first pitch he threw and yielded two more long balls to Mike Ford before exiting the contest after five innings and 79 pitches. The 32-year-old has now given up 16 earned runs over his last four appearances, leaving him with an uninspiring 5.08 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 18 games for the season.
