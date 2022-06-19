Milone's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.

The veteran southpaw has gone five-plus innings in each of his last five starts for Triple-A Tacoma, logging a 1.00 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 27 innings over that stretch. He is a candidate to work as the primary pitcher in the nightcap against the Angels, potentially following opener Penn Murfee, a righty.