Milone's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma prior to his start Tuesday against the Rangers.

With Felix Hernandez (lat) on the 10-day injured list, Milone should hold the fifth spot in the rotation in the short term as long as he doesn't completely implode, but that is also a real possibility. The 32-year-old journeyman has a 4.62 FIP and 43:12 K:BB in 49.1 innings at Triple-A. This is not a favorable matchup, given the hitter-friendly ballpark in Texas.