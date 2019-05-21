Mariners' Tommy Milone: Contract selected for start Tuesday
Milone's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma prior to his start Tuesday against the Rangers.
With Felix Hernandez (lat) on the 10-day injured list, Milone should hold the fifth spot in the rotation in the short term as long as he doesn't completely implode, but that is also a real possibility. The 32-year-old journeyman has a 4.62 FIP and 43:12 K:BB in 49.1 innings at Triple-A. This is not a favorable matchup, given the hitter-friendly ballpark in Texas.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Likely candidate for callup•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Signs with Seattle•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Spins two scoreless rehab frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...