Milone (3-7) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rays.

Milone's line isn't particularly impressive, though he got a bit unlucky in his first inning of work as he allowed three consecutive base knocks -- one was an infield single -- to account for two of his earned runs. Other indicators suggest Milone deserved better than his line, as he held his opponent without a homer for just the fourth time in his last 11 outings and surrendered just one free pass. Milone has settled into a role working as a primary pitcher, generally entering the game in the second inning and working four to five innings per appearances. For the season, he owns a 4.84 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 75 strikeouts across 83.2 innings. He should slot in to work as the primary pitcher again Monday against the Yankees.