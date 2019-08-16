Mariners' Tommy Milone: Earns victory in relief
Milone (2-7) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts across four innings while taking a victory against the Tigers on Thursday.
It was a bullpen day for the Mariners, as they started Matt Wisler as an opener. No other Seattle pitcher threw more than an inning other than Milone, so he earned the victory despite yielding a pair of runs. To go with two wins, he has a 4.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 78.2 innings over 16 appearances, which includes five starts this season.
