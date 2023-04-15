Milone did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Milone delivered a quality outing after getting called up from Triple-A Tacoma the day before. The 36-year old was yanked after throwing just 82 pitches, but this was most likely an effort by Seattle's staff to ease him back into the big leagues. It remains to be seen what exactly the California native's role will be within the Mariners' pitching staff as the season rolls along.