Mariners' Tommy Milone: Fails to finish fifth inning
Milone gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks across 4.1 innings during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.
Milone ran into trouble during the first inning when he served up a two-run shot to Albert Pujols, and ended up needing 96 pitches to record only 13 outs. The 32-year-old has pitched well enough in his three starts with a 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 15 innings, and lines up to face the Astros on Thursday.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Gets first win of season•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Solid in 2019 debut•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Contract selected for start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Likely candidate for callup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...