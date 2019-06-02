Milone gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks across 4.1 innings during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.

Milone ran into trouble during the first inning when he served up a two-run shot to Albert Pujols, and ended up needing 96 pitches to record only 13 outs. The 32-year-old has pitched well enough in his three starts with a 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 15 innings, and lines up to face the Astros on Thursday.