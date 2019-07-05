Milone (1-3) took the loss as the bulk reliever against the Cardinals on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking one in the Mariners' 5-4 defeat.

The left-hander has pitched well in the bulk reliever role this season, but he was roughed up by the Cardinals in this contest, with long balls from Matt Wieters and Dexter Fowler accounting for three of the five runs against him. It was a tough outing, but Milone's numbers on the season still look good overall, as he's sporting a 3.56 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a 44:10 K:BB through 48 innings.