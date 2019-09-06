Milone will serve as a primary pitcher following an opener Friday, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran southpaw has pitched a total of 62.2 innings in relief this season, generating a 5.03 ERA, .254 BAA and 1.15 WHIP. Milone will be working on normal rest, as he most recently worked Saturday against the Rangers and threw 81 pitches over five innings.

