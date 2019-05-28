Mariners' Tommy Milone: Gets first win of season
Milone (1-1) picked up the win against the Rangers on Monday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Mariners prevailed 6-2.
Coming off a solid effort in his season debut, Milone turned in another good outing and picked up his first win of the season. With Felix Hernandez (lat) on the injured list, Milone should continue to hold down the fifth spot in the rotation until he returns.
