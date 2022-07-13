The Mariners list Milone as their scheduled starting pitcher for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

Milone might have been a candidate to work behind an opener Wednesday, but with Tuesday's postponement creating a doubleheader, the Mariners seem content to deploy the lefty as a traditional starter. The 35-year-old southpaw hasn't covered more than four frames in any of his four appearances for Seattle this season, but he should be fairly stretched out after tossing six shutout innings in his final outing at Triple-A Tacoma on June 14 prior to joining the big club.