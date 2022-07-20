Milone is expected to work out of the bullpen to begin the Mariners' second-half schedule, as Seattle intends to call up George Kirby from Triple-A Tacoma to take the hill when a fifth starter is first needed Tuesday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The veteran lefty had already made his last appearance before the All-Star break out of the bullpen, though he had been deployed as the primary pitcher behind an opener in a July 13 doubleheader matchup with the Nationals. Milone will now serve in a more traditional relief role following the break, with most of his opportunities likely to come in mop-up situations.