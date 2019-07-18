Mariners' Tommy Milone: Hit hard by Athletics
Milone (1-4) allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Athletics.
Milone served up three home runs after entering the game in the third inning, working as the primary pitcher. His difficulty keeping the ball in the yard is nothing new, as he's now allowed 1.8 HR/9 and has managed to hold the opposition without a long ball in four of his 11 appearances for the season. Milone will likely work as the primary pitcher again in his next outing, set for Tuesday against Texas.
