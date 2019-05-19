Mariners' Tommy Milone: Likely candidate for callup
Milone, who owns a 4-2 record, 3.38 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 49.1 innings at Triple-A Tacoma, is a likely candidate for a promotion to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw is already in line to make his next trip to the mound at Tacoma on Tuesday, lending further credence to the notion he could get the nod. Milone would have to be added to the 40-man roster in order to be promoted, as he originally signed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal. The other alternative would be for manager Scott Servais to go with a bullpen day, with the final decision likely coming within the next 24 hours.
