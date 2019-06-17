Mariners' Tommy Milone: Likely working behind opener
Milone is expected to work behind an opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Seattle hasn't formally clarified its plans for Monday's game, but Milone will be in line to cover the majority of the innings for the team regardless if he's deployed out of the bullpen or as a traditional starter. The lefty has fared well while being deployed behind an opener in his last two turns, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 11.1 innings.
