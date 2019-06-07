Milone tossed 5.1 innings as the primary pitcher against the Astros on Thursday, giving up one earned run on three hits, striking out one and walking one as the Mariners fell 8-7 in 14 innings. He didn't factor into the decision.

Working behind opener Austin Adams, Milone put in a solid effort, but he inherited a two-run deficit as the Astros jumped on Adams in the first inning. The veteran has pitched well over his four appearances for Seattle so far, as he's now sporting a 3.10 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and a 20:5 K:BB over 20.1 innings.