Milone will be used as a traditional starter rather than as a bulk reliever in Saturday's game against the Orioles, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Milone delivered impressive results while working behind an opener in his last three turns through the rotation, garnering a 2.55 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 17.2 innings over that span. The southpaw's success may have motivated manager Scott Servais to give Milone another look in the traditional starting role, which should give the southpaw an opportunity to cover more innings than he would as a bulk reliever. If Milone fails to maintain his strong form of late in Saturday's outing, he could return to bulk-relief duty the next time his turn in the rotation comes up.