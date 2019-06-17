Mariners' Tommy Milone: Officially following opener
Milone will serve as the primary pitcher Monday against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Taylor Scott is working as the opener, with Milone set to follow and cover the majority of innings. The southpaw has pitched well as a bulk reliever in his last two trips to the mound, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven across 11.1 innings.
