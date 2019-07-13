Milone struck out five over 2.1 perfect innings of relief in a 13-0 loss to the Angels on Friday.

Though he remains a member of the Seattle rotation, Milone was available out of the bullpen for the first game of the second half since he would still be able to pitch on his normal rest ahead of his next scheduled turn July 17 in Oakland. The southpaw was one of the few bright spots on the night for the Mariners, but his efforts were for naught with the team already trailing 9-0 when he entered the contest.