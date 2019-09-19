Milone (4-9) pitched five scoreless innings Wednesday against the Pirates, giving up two hits and zero walks while striking out one and picking up the win.

As planned, he came in as the primary pitcher after Justin Dunn opened the game with two scoreless frames for Seattle. While this seems like a reasonable way to deploy Milone, this was his first win since Aug. 20. If this arrangement continues, Milone could work as the primary pitcher twice next week (home against the Astros and A's).