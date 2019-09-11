Mariners' Tommy Milone: Primary pitcher Thursday
Milone will work as the primary pitcher in Thursday's game against the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Prospect Justin Dunn will make his big-league debut as the starter but is only expected to pitch a couple innings. This piggyback setup between Dunn and Milone could continue through the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Saddled with ninth loss•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Following opener Friday•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Solid in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Loses as primary pitcher•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Earns third win in shaky outing•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Slotting in as bulk reliever•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...