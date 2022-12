Milone signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Thursday, Paul Braverman, Director of Media Relations and Baseball Information for the Tacoma Rainiers reports.

Milone spent the majority of the 2022 season with Triple-A Tacoma and maintained a 2.68 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP across 40.1 innings. He appeared as a reliever for short stints in Seattle and will likely serve as organizational depth once again in 2023.